International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $54.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.77.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

NYSE:IP opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

