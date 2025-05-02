Intrust Bank NA Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

