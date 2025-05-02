Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,344 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at $97,078,549.64. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.