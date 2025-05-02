Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 793,470 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 963,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 637,103 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

