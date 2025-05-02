Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.1245 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

