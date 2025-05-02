Invesco Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $16.92 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

