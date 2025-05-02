Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,653 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stagwell by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stagwell by 2,968.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Stagwell Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.