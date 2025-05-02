Invesco Ltd. Sells 361,360 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,360 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,006,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $850.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,516 shares in the company, valued at $707,434. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $28,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,922 shares in the company, valued at $459,103. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock worth $151,277 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

