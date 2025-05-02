Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Title by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Investors Title by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $146.41 and a fifty-two week high of $290.40. The company has a market cap of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title Cuts Dividend

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

