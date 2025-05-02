iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XVV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

XVV stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $303.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.