iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,943,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,559,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 33,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.