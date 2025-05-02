iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

IYLD opened at $20.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

