iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,187 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 606% compared to the average daily volume of 1,159 put options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWH opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,521,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 804,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 579,633 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,834,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

