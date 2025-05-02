iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 730.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,723,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

