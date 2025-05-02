Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after buying an additional 6,227,738 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus International Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,140 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $978.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

