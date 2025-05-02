JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 50850383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,057 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,343 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

