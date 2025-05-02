JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 66,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 25,570 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Citigroup dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 678,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

