JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 792021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.