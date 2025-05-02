JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 377.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 373.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.