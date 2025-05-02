JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $46.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDTX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $238.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $36,541.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $38,935.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,081.40. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.