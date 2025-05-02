Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $2,168,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

