Jones Trading Reiterates Buy Rating for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jones Trading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jones Trading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,343,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,132,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
