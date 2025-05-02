JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,100 Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TAT Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TATT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

TATT stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.75. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

