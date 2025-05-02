JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 12,426 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

