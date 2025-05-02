JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 2.4 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Further Reading

