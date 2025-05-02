JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FDEM opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

