JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LanzaTech Global were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 322.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LanzaTech Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LanzaTech Global by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.70. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LanzaTech Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

