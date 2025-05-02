JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 222,282 Shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 678.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LiveOne by 271.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LiveOne by 359.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LiveOne by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.12.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

