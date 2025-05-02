JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 59,207 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 382.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,207 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in eGain were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in eGain by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 16.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

