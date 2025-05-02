JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $25.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Covea Finance raised its position in Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,666,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after buying an additional 925,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

