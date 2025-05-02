JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $100.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revvity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Revvity by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after buying an additional 1,151,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 15,023.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 287,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after buying an additional 285,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

