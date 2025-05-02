JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000.

DIVI opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

