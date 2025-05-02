JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Stock Price

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
