JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Stock Price

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.