JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 689.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWIN. Longbow Research started coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Twin Disc stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Twin Disc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

