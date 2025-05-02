JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,187,850 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

