JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,149 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 190.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 298.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704,100.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

