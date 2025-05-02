JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 227,864 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 512.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPX. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.