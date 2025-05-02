JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 44,354 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GASS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its position in StealthGas by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

StealthGas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $204.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

