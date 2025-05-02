JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.4 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

