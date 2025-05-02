JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $357,000 Position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $3,313,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:SMC opened at $27.25 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $508.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,008,406.28. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $934,086. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.