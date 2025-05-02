JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $377,000 Position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (NASDAQ:AVGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (NASDAQ:AVGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGX opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long AVGO ETF (AVGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Broadcom Inc (AVGO), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements AVGX was launched on Aug 21, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

