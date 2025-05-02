JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $462,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1857 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

