JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $972.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,330. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,665,399.68. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,288. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.