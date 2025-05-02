Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $30.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 52,791.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

