Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

