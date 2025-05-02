Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock Price

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $835.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $83.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,400. This represents a 16.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,209.25. The trade was a 1.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,140 shares of company stock worth $1,280,263. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after buying an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

