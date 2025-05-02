Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $409.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $414.00 to $409.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

NYSE:AON opened at $351.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.15 and a 200-day moving average of $375.46. AON has a 52 week low of $275.07 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

