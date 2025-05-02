Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target to $110.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCB. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.