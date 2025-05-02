Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,729,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

