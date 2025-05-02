Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.54. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

